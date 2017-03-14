McDonald’s employee rescues cop suffering medical emergency at drive-thru

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A McDonald’s employee came to the rescue of an off-duty police officer, Tuesday morning, when she suffered a medical emergency while sitting in her car at the restaurant’s drive-thru.

After the Miami-Dade Police officer suffered the medical emergency, her car started rolling slowly away from the drive-thru line and hit a median, surveillance footage shows. That’s when the employee, 22-year-old Pedro Viloria, jumped out of the drive-thru window and pulled the officer out of her vehicle.

“I never panicked. I never panicked at all. My brain was on hero mode, totally,” Viloria said. “I thought immediately something’s going on with that woman right now and I gotta do something.”

The officer’s kids were in the car with her.

“Her kids were screaming like, ‘Mother, mother, stop it, mother. What are you doing?'” Viloria said.

A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue paramedic inside the McDonald’s realized what was happening and went outside to help.

“I thought if these kids lose their mother today, that’s gonna be tragic,” Viloria said. “It is what a hero does, if I would’ve need to die to save that woman, I would’ve done it.”

Rescue units arrived and transported the officer to Kendall Regional Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

