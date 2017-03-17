McDonald’s employee honored for saving officer’s life

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A fast food employee is being honored by police for helping an officer who was having a medical emergency.

Pedro Viloria, who works as a cashier at a McDonald’s in Doral was recognized by the mayor of Miami-Dade for has act of heroism, Friday.

“Your actions saved the life of one of our officers for the Miami-Dade Police Department,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez at a ceremony.

Viloria was working at the McDonald’s drive-thru on Tuesday morning when an off-duty Miami-Dade police officer pulled up with her children when she suffered from a medical emergency.

“The vehicle began to roll forward through the drive-thru lanes, basically without a driver,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez. “Not only was the sergeant in serious peril, her children were at risk.”

That’s when Viloria jumped through the opened window to help the officer, which may have saved her life. “We’re celebrating the fact that we are still able to save people,” ,” said Viloria, “and we’re still able to do selfless acts.”

Viloria was thanked on Friday in front of that Miami-Dade officer’s colleagues and first responders. “And this is a fine example of how all of us did protect one of us and save somebody’s life,” Gimenez said.

The mayor then offered Viloria an opportunity to work in government. “After this, we’ll come and see you, and hopefully you can join our internship program at the mayor’s office, so you can see what government’s all about,” Gimenez said.

“I just feel good about this,” Viloria said. “It feels good, like I was telling you, to have people gather to celebrate this.”

Off-duty firefighters who helped in this incident at that McDonald’s were also recognized for their actions.

