May 5th weekend brings Fort Lauderdale Air show, Rolling Loud festival

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, events in Miami and Fort Lauderdale have got you covered.

This Saturday, in Fort Lauderdale, planes will be taking to the air for the Fort Lauderdale Air Show.

“You’ll see some thrills and spills, as they say, in the air,” said Chris Dirato of the Fort Lauderdale Air Show. “The weather’s supposed to be terrific, and it’s free if you don’t want to buy VIP tickets.”

The Canadian Armed Forces Snowbirds will headline this year’s show. However, other performers include the F-16 Viper Team, Sean D. Tucker of Team Oracle and more.

“It’s about a 15- to 18-minute combat demonstration of the aircraft,” said Michael Cossabaum. “He’ll fly as low as 300 feet, accelerate up to 300,000 feet, fly as 650 mph — just under the speed of sound.”

The F-18 Super Hornet Team will also be on hand. However, this year, the aircraft will include a woman pilot.

But if you are looking for something a little closer to the ground, there is the Rolling Loud Festival going on in Downtown Miami.

The hip-hop festival features artists like Kendrick Lamar, Future and Lil Wayne.

“We are here to stay, we are here to provide 40,000 people with a whole lot of happiness,” said Tariq Cherif of Rolling Loud.

Organizers expect about 40,000 people each day, which would be double of last year’s attendance.

“So everyone that’s either coming to the festival or going to be in the Downtown Brickell area this weekend, bring a lot of patience,” said City of Miami Police Lt. Freddie Cruz. “There’s going to be lots of traffic, but on the flip side, we’re gonna have lots of uniformed personnel.”

