Massachusetts turtles released into waters off Florida coast

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Three loggerhead sea turtles rescued off Massachusetts have been released off Florida’s Space Coast after more than two months of rehabilitation.

A team from SeaWorld Orlando and state wildlife workers released the turtles at Canaveral National Seashore on Friday.

The turtles were rescued from Massachusetts and flown to Florida in December. During winter months, turtles are vulnerable to “cold stun” from the frigid water temperatures.

At SeaWorld Orlando, the turtles were given antibiotics and treated for mild pneumonia.

A fourth turtle also was released. That turtle had come from a marine lab in St. Augustine last May needing treatment for emaciation, lethargy and barnacles covering its body. The turtle received fluid therapy and was treated for digestive problems.

