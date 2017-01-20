Martha Stewart headlines 16th annual United Way Women’s Leadership Breakfast

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The United Way of Miami-Dade hosted its 16th annual Women’s Leadership Breakfast, Thursday, and Martha Stewart made a special appearance.

The event gathered over one thousand women, each who made a contribution of at least $1,000 to the United Way.

The breakfast was headlined by celebrity businesswoman Martha Stewart, where she served as the keynote speaker of the event.

The breakfast was presented by UHealth, The Lennar Foundation Medical Center, and Leslie Miller Saiontz and family.

