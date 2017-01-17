Marshals add fugitive in officer slaying to most wanted list

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A man wanted in the fatal shootings of his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police sergeant has been added to the U.S. Marshals Service’s list of most wanted fugitives.

The Orlando Police Department tweeted Tuesday that 41-year-old Markeith Loyd is being added to the federal agency’s list of 15 most wanted fugitives.

The agency also is adding $25,000 to a $100,000 reward already being offered by a local crime tip line for any information leading to Loyd’s arrest.

The police also said Tuesday that Loyd may have shaved his head. They posted a digitally altered photo of what he might look like without hair.

Loyd has been the focus of a weeklong manhunt since Master Sgt. Debra Clayton was killed in a Wal-Mart parking lot.

