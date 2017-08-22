Marlins foundation, Kiwanis host school supply distribution

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two South Florida foundations hosted a back-to-school giveaway for students going back to school.

The Marlins Foundation donated $20,000 to fund school supplies alongside Kiwanis of Little Havana, Tuesday morning.

Students received backpacks filled with everything they need for the new year at Citrus Grove Elementary, located along Northwest 22nd Avenue and Sixth Street.

“It feels great. I have kids, myself,” said former Miami Marlins player Alex Arias, “do something good for the community, I enjoy these moments.”

The three-day school supply distribution continues through Thursday.

This is the seventh year the event has taken place.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.