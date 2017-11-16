Marlins, Feeding South Florida hand out food for Give Miami Day

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Marlins and Feeding South Florida teamed up to distribute free food to those in need in honor of Give Miami Day.

Volunteers passed out boxes of food to long lines of people in need at Charles Hadley Park in Miami, Thursday.

Volunteers said with Thanksgiving just around the corner, this is the perfect service project to give back and help those in need.

“I’m grateful, very grateful,” said Rachel Herring, who received food. “I’ve been blessed with the food for Thanksgiving for my family.”

“The Miami Marlins are a part of this community, and we’re here to help the people of this community, so this is just one small gesture to do our part to help our community,” said Marlins President of Baseball Operations Micheal Hill.

Give Miami Day is one of the biggest giving events in the country. Last year, it raised $9.1 million for more than 600 local non-profits.

