Marines pick out holiday gifts for less fortunate children at Toys R Us

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - United States Marines are on a mission in South Florida to brighten the holidays for some less fortunate children.

The aisles of a Toys R Us in Doral turned into Santa’s workshop, Wednesday, and U.S. Marines were on hand to help.

“The holidays are a great time for everyone, and children should be exempt from any of the hardships that some families may have,” said First Lt. Gregory Pack, “so the joy of going down there and seeing all these presents will definitely bring a happiness to them.”

The holidays are around the corner, and some families across South Florida are struggling to make ends meet and thinking about holiday shopping may not be easy for some, and that’s where Toys for Tots comes in play.

“The main thing for us is to bring hope to those kids and families that have so much need in the community,” said Staff Sgt. Renzo Ordinola.

About $12,000 worth of toys will head out the door and eventually make their way to kids across South Florida.

“It helps bring the community together,” Pack said. “It helps local agencies unite for one common cause of collecting and distributing toys for those families that are in need.”

Whether it’s the hottest toy on the market or something a little more modest, there’s something for every boy and girl across the area.

And for this Marine being from South Florida makes this a Christmas mission he can’t fail.

“Going down the stairs and looking at the Christmas tree and seeing it full of gifts on Christmas, for me as a child, really meant a lot,” said Inspector Instructor First Sgt. Daniel Serrano. “If I can give that to another child or a bunch of families in the community that I grew up from, I mean, that’s the best Christmas gift I think we can give.”

All the money raised to purchase the items came from donations throughout the community. If you’d like to help, click here.

