MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating an elderly man who went missing in Margate, Sunday night.

According to Margate Police, 78-year-old Willi Swiney was last seen walking away from his gated community along the 2900 block of Northwest 62nd Avenue, at around 7 p.m.

Detectives said Swiney stands 5 feet tall, weighs about 120 pounds, and has salt and pepper hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black polo shirt, khaki pants and black sneakers.

Police said Swiney meets the criterial for being considered a missing endangered adult.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Margate Police at 954-972-7111.

