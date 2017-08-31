Margate officer suspended amid accusations of mistreating 4th-grader

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida school resource officer has been suspended without pay for one month after recently released surveillance video appears to show him mistreating a fourth-grade student on two occasions, earlier this year.

Atlantic West Elementary School in Margate has suspended SRO Vonley Williams following two incidents, on Feb. 15 and 17, that were caught on camera.

The footage shows Williams carrying the male student over his shoulder down a hallway, Feb. 15.

The officer told police the boy had been misbehaving after he was involved in some sort of argument with another student.

Two days later, video shows Williams holding the same student by the collar of his shirt as he escorted the pupil down a hallway.

Once again, Williams told detectives, the boy was being unruly and defiant.

A Broward County School Board spokesperson released a statement on the matter that reads in part, “The safety and security of our students and staff across school campuses are Broward County Public Schools highest priorities. The School Resource Officer (SRO) can play an essential role in working with school leaders, teachers, staff and students to enhance safety and security, but should not be involved in student discipline matters.”

Williams has been an officer at Atlantic West since 2014 and has served in the Margate Police Department for 15 years. He began serving his suspension without pay on Thursday.

