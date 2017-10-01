March in Miami draws attention to social issues affecting black women

MIAMI (WSVN) - Protesters gathered in Miami, Saturday, to draw attention to social problems that repeatedly affect black women.

“On a lot of indicators, black women are towards the bottom, when you consider health, when you consider poverty,” said Miami event organizer Marcia Olivo.

The protesters marched with a message.

“As an Afro-Latina, I don’t want to be complicit of black women always having to wait because other people have to be served first,” said a woman.

Saturday’s march coincided with the “March for Racial Justice” in Washington D.C.

Each march was organized by diverse groups of women and men.

