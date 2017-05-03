MIAMI (WSVN) - Soccer fans will be feeling the beat as Marc Anthony headlines El Clasico.

Superstar Marc Anthony will be headlining the 2017 International Champions Cup, also known as El Clasico, during its first half-time show.

“This honor that has been bestowed on me, there’s no surprise,” Anthony said. “I’m not surprised that there is a first time half-time show in the middle of such and important encounter between two master teams.”

El Clasico will bring together two of world’s most popular soccer teams, Real Madrid and Barcelona, to the Hard Rock Stadium on July 29 for the championship match.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.