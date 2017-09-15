Many South Florida residents remain without cell phone, internet service

MIAMI (WSVN) - Restoring cell phone and internet service remains a top priority for South Floridians affect by Irma.

According to the Federal Communications Commission, 30 percent of cell sites in Miami-Dade and Broward remain out of service. In Monroe County, 82 percent of cell sites are not operational.

However, those without power can charge their devices at free charging centers located at Miami-Dade College’s Gibson Education Center or at any company-owned AT&T store.

Crews have also worked hard at getting South Florida fully online. Atlantic Broadband reported that 43 percent of its customers now have internet service, while further repairs are underway.

According to Comcast Xfinity, the company aims to have its service restored in Miami-Dade and Broward by Monday. Crews have also begun working in the Uppder Keys, but have not been cleared to travel south of Marathon.

