Man’s death remains mystery as wife makes plea to public

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is asking the public for help finding the person who killed a Northwest Miami-Dade man found dead in July.

Police said 80-year-old Giles Hutton was discovered deceased at home near Northwest 97th Street and 31st Avenue in July. Hutton’s family addressed the public, Tuesday, alongside Miami-Dade Homicide detectives.

However, Hutton’s wife Virginia said she will not be at peace until she gets justice for her husband. “What happened to him — I just can’t understand it,” said Virginia. “I can’t sleep nights just thinking about who would do something like this to him.”

Hutton said she found him lying unresponsive at their home. “I thought maybe he had fell and hit his head or something,” said Virginia. “I called him, and he didn’t respond. I called him again, and he didn’t respond, so I touched his arms, and it was hard as a brick.”

Miami-Dade Police believe Giles was dead for hours. “We believe that the incident happened at his house,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Zubair Kahn

Giles’ car, a Lincoln Town Car, was gone and recovered at Northwest 27th Avenue and 74th Street two days after his death. “Whoever was responsible or somebody else took the car after the incident.”

Police continue to ask the public for help as the homicide investigation continues, and Virginia believes somebody knows what happened to her husband.

“I may not live to see or hear what happened, but one thing I’m sure of is that there is a God above,” said Virginia. “He knows what happened, and I am asking whoever did it: give up because you can run, but you can’t hide from God.”

If you have any information on Giles’ death, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

