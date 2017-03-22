Manhunt underway for knife-wielding man; 5 Hialeah schools on lockdown

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A manhunt is underway by police, Wednesday morning, for a subject who is reportedly armed with a knife.

Hialeah Police are searching for a man in Hialeah who is, officials said, an “irrational male armed with a knife.” 7SkyForce HD was over Ben Sheppard Elementary School, located at 5700 W. 24th Ave., where police were seen completely surrounding the campus with guns drawn.

According to police, the subject fled from police after a violent domestic dispute, Wednesday morning.

Police have not identified the subject, but have locked down five campuses in Hialeah:

Ben Sheppard Elementary School

Ben Sheppard Primary Learning Center, located at 5601 W. 24th Ave.

José Martí MAST 6-12 Academy, located at 5701 W. 24th Ave.

Mater Academy Charter School,7901 NW 103rd St.

Paradise Christian School Inc., located at 6184 W. 21st Court.

