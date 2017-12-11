Manatees cuddle to stay warm in Florida spring

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. (WSVN) — While many Floridians donned their sweaters and boots as temperatures plunged throughout the state, humans weren’t the only ones seeking warmth!

Manatees in Crystal River, about 75 miles north of Tampa, huddled together for warmth at Three Sisters Springs, Fox 13 reports.

Video captured by Discover Crystal River Florida on Facebook showed the manatees gathered closely next to one another.

Temperatures in the area dipped into the low 30s over the weekend as a cold front swept through the Sunshine State.

