Manatee returns to wild after recovery

MIAMI (WSVN) - A native mammal is being released back into the wild after undergoing months of recovery.

The manatee, named Naboo, is finally ready to head back home, Tuesday. She was rescued back in August after being struck by a boat.

Miami Seaquarium and the Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation Program took in the manatee for four months for some R&R.

“She fractured one of her ribs and punctured her lungs,” said animal care supervisor Jessica Schiffauer. “All healed and ready to go.”

The manatee is healthy, weighing more than 900 pounds.

She will be transported back to where she was originally found, near Merritt Island.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.