Manatee released into wild after rehab

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Seaquarium released its first manatee after Hurricane Irma.

The oceanarium released Lumi, a female manatee, back into Florida Waters, Wednesday.

Lumi, which is short for Luminara, was found in a backyard earlier this year suffering severe trauma across her back.

She was rescued and received special treatment over the last six months.

“She did have to take some time to rehab and get the feeling back in her tail,” said animal care supervisor Jessica Schiffhauer. “Most of it is just making sure that they grow. As long as they’re eating and growing, they’re healing.”

Lumi now weighs more than 1,100 pounds and is ready to go home.

