Man, woman found shot dead in SW Miami-Dade apartment

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that left a man and a woman dead in Southwest Miami-Dade, Sunday afternoon, and officials said it appears to have been a murder-suicide.

Police responded to an apartment complex near Southwest 216th Street and 107th Avenue after reports of gunfire. Once on the scene, they found a man and a woman shot to death.

One of the victims’ brother-in-law said he’s in shock. “Somebody FaceTimed us as we were preparing Easter dinner and told us that Dearrell had a shootout with his girlfriend, and we’re here just to find out,” said John Wellons.

Relatives said both the man and the woman owned guns.

The shooting remains under investigation.

