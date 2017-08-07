Man with schizophrenia missing in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - An adult male suffering from schizophrenia went missing over the weekend in Miami Gardens.

According to Miami Gardens Police, 27-year-old Winston Antonio Jackson, who was last seen on Saturday, went missing at around 10 p.m.

Police said Jackson is a black male, standing at 5 feet 8 inches, weighing about 140 pounds with short, black hair and brown eyes. The 27-year-old was wearing a black T-shirt, black or blue jean pants and black shoes.

He suffers from schizophrenia.

If you have information on Jackson’s whereabouts, please call Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-6473 or Detective Coleman at 305-474-1542

