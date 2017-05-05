Man with schizophrenia missing in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man suffering from schizophrenia has gone missing in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, 31-year-old Sean Breon Thomas was last see on May 4 at the Cypress Creek Tri-Rail station, located at 6151 N. Andrews Ave.

Thomas is a black male who stands 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and dark gray pants.

The 31-year-old suffers from schizophrenia and has not been taking his medication, police said.

If you have any information on this missing man, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

