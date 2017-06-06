Man with rare brain disease cured at Jackson Memorial Hospital

MIAMI (WSVN) - A husband and father of two diagnosed with a rare brain disease was cured at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

“I feel great. I feel good, and I’m happy to be with my family and spend time with the kids,” said 28-year-old Paul Casas, an Air Force Special Ops trainee.

Casas suffered from Moyamoya, a rare brain disease that affects less than one in a million people.

“A large part of the right side of the brain was ‘hungry’ for more blood flow. We call it ‘misery profusion,'” said Dr. Jaques Morcos, a neurosurgeon at UM Health.

The disease affected Casas’ memory and caused headaches and numbness.

“I would have numbness on the left side of my arm, the left side of my face, and I thought it was just related to the training,” said Casas.

Casas and his wife, Stephanie, said most of the doctors they encountered didn’t seem familiar with the disease or have the resources to treat it.

“We had been to numerous neurosurgeons or reached out to numerous neurosurgeons, and everybody either was kind of not sure of what to do or took the wait it out approach,'” she said.

The couple then reached out to Morcos after being referred to him by a friend. Soon, they made a twenty-hour drive from San Antonio to South Florida, where Paul underwent surgery the very next day, May 24.

“It’s a very fine surgery. The suture we use is about five times thinner than a human hair to connect the arteries together, and I did two of them in him,” said Morcos. “Essentially it’s rebuilding a new artery for Paul on the right side of his brain, and luckily it was very successful.”

Casas, who is also a father of two, said he is excited to see the impact the surgery will have on his life.

“With Dr. Morcos fixing me, I’m definitely excited to get back into school and start studying again and see the difference that this extra blood flow to my brain is going to be able to help out,” he said.

Casas said his symptoms went away almost immediately after the four-hour surgery. He is looking forward to spending time with his family and has plans to eventually return to training.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.