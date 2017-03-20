Man with dementia missing from Pompano Beach home

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a 64-year-old man with dementia after he went missing in Pompano Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, William Pickens was last seen Friday after her left the assisted living facility where he lives at 113 N.E. 7th St., in Pompano Beach.

He was last seen at 6 p.m. wearing a green shirt and blue jeans.

The 64-year-old stands 5 feet 6 inches, weighs 140 pounds and suffers from dementia.

If you seen him, call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

