Man who planned to bomb Aventura synagogue sentenced to 25 years

AVENTURA, Fla. (WSVN) — A man who confessed to a plot to bomb a South Florida synagogue has learned his fate.

A judge ordered, Tuesday, that 41-year-old James Medina be hospitalized for psychiatric treatment and serve 25 years in prison.

Medina was arrested last year for plotting to bomb the Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center during Passover.

He pleaded guilty to a religious hate crime and attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction.

