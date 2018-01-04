Man who impersonated doctor as teen pleads guilty

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A young man who was accused of impersonating a doctor when he was a teenager has pleaded guilty.

Malachi Love-Robinson, 20, has accepted a plea deal after facing up to charges of grand theft and forgery among others.

Love-Robinson made national headlines in 2016 when he was arrested for practicing medicine without a license.

Prosecutors said his patients were mostly elderly clients. One victim had over $35,000 stolen from her.

Love-Robinson has been sentenced to spend more than 3 years behind bars.

