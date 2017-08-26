HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The American dream became a reality 100 times over at a special ceremony in Hialeah, Saturday, and among those who became U.S. citizens was a man whose selfless act likely saved the life of a police officer.

7News cameras captured William Ramirez as he and 99 others took the oath of allegiance at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Office in Hialeah.

“Thanks to God, I was able to become a citizen. I love the United States, said Ramirez.

The momentous occasion is often an emotional step for those who become citizens, but for Ramirez, that moment came with a special recognition.

“He found himself in the middle of a situation, and he ended up saving the life of a police officer,” said the master of ceremonies. “He’s originally from Colombia. His name is William Ramirez.”

Warm applause greeted the good Samaritan as he was awarded the Miami Fraternal Order of Police’s Unsung Hero Award for his actions in 2015, when he put himself in harm’s way to help Miami Police Officer Rosny Obas return to his family.

Officials said a man was firing at Obas with a high-powered assault rifle when Ramirez pulled up in his minivan, got the officer inside and drove him to safety.

Speaking through a translator hours after the incident, Ramirez described the tense moments. “I was able to tell the officer to get in my car. The suspect started to shoot my car, but I was able to speed away,” he said. “Once we were safe, the cop said to another officer that I was his hero, and thanks to me, he is here today.”

Obas praised Ramirez’s actions. “He didn’t have to do what he did, especially what’s going on right now in this country, people backlashing against officers,” he said.

And on Saturday, that stranger who went the extra mile to help a man in uniform became a new American citizen.

