Man wanted for Miami Gardens murder in custody

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - A wanted Miami Gardens murder suspect was apprehended, Thursday, at an interstate rest stop.

According to Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Adam Putnam, 34-year-old Emmanuel Saint Fleur was taken into custody after he passed through an agriculture interdiction station on Interstate 10 in Madison County.

Fleur was wanted by Miami Gardens Police on charges of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder with a firearm and burglary with an assault while armed, officials said.

“Our agricultural law enforcement officers serve day in and day out to protect Floridians and visitors from a variety of threats,” said Commissioner Putnam in a news release. “Thanks to the hard work of our officers, Florida is safer with this criminal in custody.”

According to Miami Gardens Police, they received a call of shots fired, Tuesday, at a home located near Northwest 157th Street and 17th Place, sometime before 4:30 a.m. “It was still dark out. I heard brakes squealing,” said Willie Harrell, who lives nearby. “Next thing I know, I heard a couple shots, and then I heard the police and that’s when I got out of bed.”

7Skyforce flew over the scene on Tuesday morning, where a body was seen covered by a yellow tarp. Investigators said the victim was found deceased inside the home in question.

7News captured a second victim being wheeled away on a stretcher and loaded onto a helicopter that had to land on North Dade Middle School’s playing field. That person was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

According to officials, Saint Fleur has since been transported to the Madison County Jail, where he is being held on a no-bond status pending extradition to Miami-Dade County.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.