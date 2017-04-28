MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the man who robbed a Miami Beach home.

Surveillance captured the subject approaching the home, wearing an orange shirt. Upon seeing the surveillance camera, he turned around and walked away.

The next day, April 26, he came back wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, and approached the camera with a newspaper in front of his face before using it to cover the camera. He then went inside the home and stole jewelry and other valuables.

Police said they also believe there’s a four door Nissan Altima with tinted windows involved in the burglary.

This is not the first home to be targeted in the area.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.