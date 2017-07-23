Man throwing debris from roof of Downtown Hollywood building

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hours after, police said, a man barricaded himself on the roof of a building under construction in Downtown Hollywood, the subject began throwing debris to the ground.

According to Hollywood Police, they began to receive calls from concerned residents that someone was yelling in Hollywood’s Young Circle, Sunday, at around 3:45 a.m. Responding officers made contact with the subject, who was inside a crane at the new building, located near Federal Highway, across from the Radius condominium.

Police said the subject was about 200 feet in the air before he made his way to the roof of the building, ignoring officers’ requests to come down.

As of 11 a.m., the man remained on the roof of the building and continues to throw debris on the street. 7News cameras captured the shirtless subject as he threw items off the roof.

Officers have blocked off the street and urged residents to avoid the area.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.