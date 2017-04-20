HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man walked into a McDonald’s in Hialeah during a school fundraiser and began threatening people inside, witnesses said.

The fast food restaurant, located near West 16th Avenue and 68th Street, was hosting a McTeacher’s Night, Thursday, where teachers from local schools man the drive-thru and counter as part of a fundraising effort.

“We were here for a school function, and a gentleman gets up and lets everyone know that he was going to give some people an opportunity to get out,” said Tommy Pearce, a teacher. “He picks up a chair, throws it and tells everyone he wanted to kill ’em.”

Witnesses said three parents and a principal held the man down until police arrived.

No one was hurt.

