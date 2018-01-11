Man taken into custody after running onto tarmac at MIA

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been taken into custody after he ran onto the tarmac at Miami International Airport.

According to an airport employee, the man inside the airport broke into the passenger service door before running out of a door used by employees. Eventually, he ended up outside of the airport and onto the tarmac, Thursday afternoon.

Cell phone video taken by the employee shows airport officials detaining the man. The man has since been taken into custody by Miami-Dade Police.

The employee said his co-workers had seen the man acting erratically earlier in the day, even yelling with a handmade megaphone.

Witnesses said the subject was yelling at people while on the second level of the terminal. He then ran through a passenger ramp, before going through the employee door and ending up on the tarmac.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene near Gate D55.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

This is the second time an unauthorized person has made it onto the tarmac at MIA this week.

On Monday, Gregory Burnes was also arrested for trying to make his way onto the tarmac. He now faces charges of trespassing in a secured area.

According to witnesses, the 41-year-old hopped a fence on the south side of the airport before trying to run across the runway.

It does not appear that any flights were affected due to this incident.

