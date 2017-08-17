Man swipes Miami Burger King drive-thru register drawer

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who robbed a Miami Burger King restaurant through its drive-thru window.

Video shows the man opening the drive-thru window and grabbing the register’s cash drawer before taking off.

The theft took place at the Burger King located at Northwest 36th Street and 27th Avenue on Aug. 5.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

