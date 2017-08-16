MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who, they said, pulled out a knife on employees at a Publix in Miramar after he shoplifted several items.

Surveillance images show the subject lifting his shirt and stuffing items down his pants at the supermarket located near Miramar Parkway and Palm Avenue, July 27.

Investigators said the thief paid for a knife, some beer and soda, but when confronted about the other items, he pulled out the knife and threatened the employees.

No one was hurt.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

