Man suspected in Miami Gardens triple shooting arrested

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have made an arrest in connection to a case that involved a stolen dirt bike from Tampa and the shooting of three people.

Police arrested Ismael Manzano Sunday after three people were shot in Miami Gardens.

According to police, a group of seven people traveled to Miami Gardens from Tampa after they reported a dirt bike stolen.

Police said the group was able to trace the stolen dirt bike to Manzano who lives in Miami Gardens.

Investigators determined that Manzano opened fire and hit three members of the group when they confronted him.

The victims were rushed to the hospital but are expected to be OK.

