Man suspected in Doral gas station burglary arrested

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of burglarizing a Doral gas station.

Yuniel Perez, 31, faces several charges including grand theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Prosecutors said Perez smashed the window of a car parked at a Shell gas station near Northwest 12th Street and 84th Avenue, back in June, and stole several items, including the victim’s credit cards.

Perez allegedly used the stolen credit cards at another gas station.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.