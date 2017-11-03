Man suffering from anxiety disorder goes missing in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has gone missing in Miami, and officials said he may be suffering from anxiety disorder.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 52-year-old Alberto Pardo has been missing since Oct. 23 and was last seen at the 1000 block of Northwest 83rd Street. Police said he walked away and has not contacted family members.

Pardo stands 5 feet 5 inches, weighs 140 pounds, has brown eyes and partially gray hair that’s balding.

He was last seen wearing a Miami Dolphins hat, red shirt, black pants and white shoes while carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information about Pardo’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. S. Castanedo or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

