Man suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease missing in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease has gone missing in Miami.

According to police, 72-year-old Antoine Casseus has been missing for a week and suffers from Alzheimer’s Disease. Casseus is a black male who stands at 5 feet 6 inches and weighs 130 pounds.

He has gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen at 147 N.W. 44th St.

If you have any information on this missing man, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

