Man strips naked at MIA, walks around concourse

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Travelers at Miami International Airport witnessed a shocking sight when, officials said, a man stripped naked inside a concourse and walked around, drawing stares, snickers and cellphone cameras.

Cellphone video shows the man appearing to emerge from a crowd and strolling around Concourse G, late Friday afternoon.

It was a busy time of day at the airport, as people wheeling suitcases are seen freezing in their tracks to stare in disbelief at the man, seen only wearing dark socks. Other witnesses were seen taking out their smartphones to capture the unexpected encounter.

Witnesses said they saw him carrying a flag, but there’s no sign of it in the video.

After about 10 minutes of wandering about, witnesses said, the naked man put what appears to be a change of clothes over his shoulders and walked away.

Officials said it is unknown whether the man was a passenger or simply came in from the street. It did not appear that he had any bags.

Miami-Dade Police said the man was Baker Acted just before 6 p.m., which means he will be taken in for a psychiatric evaluation.

