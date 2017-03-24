Man steals thousands in items from SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured a man stealing thousands of dollars in items from a Southwest Miami-Dade home.

The homeowner said the man, seen holding a pillowcase, stole thousands in cash, jewelry and electronics.

The burglary took place Thursday afternoon on Southwest 132nd Court and 103rd Ter.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

