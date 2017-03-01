Man steals Miami bus rider’s cellphone as doors open, runs off

MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance video from a City of Miami bus captured a man reaching over a seated rider’s shoulder and grabbing her cellphone just as the bus’ doors opened, then running off the bus.

The robbery happened Jan. 16, at around 11:30 p.m., near Northeast Fourth Court and Northeast 79th Street.

The victim notified the bus driver after it happened, but by the time police arrived, the thief was gone.

We need assistance identifying this offender who robbed a female for her cell phone, at NE 4 Ave & NE 79 St, as she sat on the bus. pic.twitter.com/Z4gOmCEIED — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 1, 2017

If you recognize the robber, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

