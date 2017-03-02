Man steals Bluetooth speaker from North Miami T-Mobile

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A North Miami T-Mobile shop is short on merchandise after a man came in and made off with a piece of audio equipment, Thursday.

Police said a man walked into the T-Mobile, located near Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 126th Street, and stole a portable Bluetooth speaker, before running off.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.