Man steals $3,000 rims off car in Plantation

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A Plantation man said he feels violated after someone stole rims valued $3,000 from his car.

“They were after-market wheels. They were 20-inch for-Honda wheels, custom fit, shipped out of California,” said Chris Rivera.

Rivera believes that the person who targeted his red Mercedes C250 knew exactly what they were doing. “You’re watching him actually taking off the lug nuts,” Rivera said. “He’s definitely a professional. He was super calm, super precise as far as the measurements of where he was coming, where he was going. He didn’t walk around the property at all. He went directly to the car and calmly opened it and went about his business as far as taking the wheels off.”

The subject arrived to the apartment complex, jack in hand, at around 3:45 a.m., Monday. He lifts the car and then gets directly to the wheels.

The subject was also able to open the car without breaking the window and triggering the alarm.

The wheels also had lock nuts, which the subject was able to get off.

“The car has its own factory alarm, which I trusted and figured it would do what it’s supposed to do, as well as having lock nuts on all the lugs for the tire,” Rivera said.

Rivera is a car aficionado. He owns a custom car garage where they install high-tech alarms, and now, he regrets not installing one on his own car.

“When you work hard for nice things and you want to have nice things for yourself, it’s disheartening when someone feels like they can just come into your own home — which it’s at my house, where this happened — and come rob your car,” he said.

The subject completed the job in about 20 minutes and left the scene immediately.

If you have any information on this rim robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

