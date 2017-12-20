Man steals 28 boxes of razor blades by shoving them into pants

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police are looking for a man who stole multiple boxes of razor blades from a Weston Publix.

The Nov. 26 surveillance video shows the man inside a Publix located off of Glades Parkway and West State Road 84 in Weston. The man could be seen filling his cart with 28 boxes of razor blades.

Investigators said the man then shoved the boxes in his pants and walked out without paying.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

