Man stabbed to death outside Southwest Miami-Dade shopping plaza

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death in broad daylight outside of a Southwest Miami-Dade shopping center, Tuesday.

Police responded to the scene, located at Bird Road and 114th Avenue, at around 7:45 p.m.

Detectives said the 45-year-old male victim was inside Cartel Liquors shortly before he was approached by another man inside the store.

“They walk outside, there is some type of altercation — possible physical altercation — outside of the store, and that’s when the subject flees, and the victim collapses,” said Miami-Dade Police detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

Witnesses called for help but by the time EMTs arrived, it was too late. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Regular shoppers like Martha Ruiz were shocked to hear of the brutal murder. “Makes me think twice what is going on,” Ruiz said.

Meanwhile, police are turning to the public to help catch the subject. They don’t have a description of the subject, but hope a witness who saw something will speak out.

“Anybody that saw somebody running in the parking lot that perhaps didn’t think anything of it, now that you know that somebody was murdered, now that you realize that that information is important, we ask them to contact Crime Stoppers,” Zabaleta said.

If you have any information on this stabbing, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

