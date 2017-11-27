Man stabbed in the neck in North Miami Beach speaks out

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The survivor of a gruesome stabbing attack caught on camera in North Miami Beach knows he is lucky to be alive.

Jamul Meyers still has staples in his neck after he was stabbed outside of the Jiffy Food Market, Nov. 12.

“I was going through suffering, struggling,” he said. “I have to look at [this scar] for the rest of my life.”

North Miami Beach Police said Meyers was stabbed several times in the neck by Donald Brown after the two got into an argument.

Surveillance cameras showed Meyers falling to the ground following the attack and staggering into the store.

He asked for someone to call 911 before he collapsed to the floor in a pool of blood.

Meyers thought he was going to die. “I was bleeding so bad that I was gasping for air,” he said.

A store clerk brought out paper towels to stop the bleeding. Kierra Pierre-Louis, who was eight months pregnant, and her husband came to the rescue and applied pressure to his neck. Meyers called them his angels.

“They’re the ones who saved my life,” he said. “I thought it was going to be my time.”

Since the incident, Meyers said he chooses to focus on the kindness of others instead of the wound his attacker left behind.

“I really don’t think about the wound,” he said. “Sometimes I think about the wound, but it don’t bother me.”

Jamul told 7News that he wanted to share his story so that he could thank the good Samaritans who saved his life.

“I appreciate everything you did for me, and I love y’all,” he said, choking back tears.

