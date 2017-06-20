Man stabbed in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a Northwest Miami-Dade stabbing, that sent one man to the hospital.

Police responded to the area of Northwest 54th Street and 30th Avenue, early Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the victim was transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

At this point it is unknown what led to the stabbing or how many people were involved.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

