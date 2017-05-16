Man stabbed at Opa-locka high school, 1 in custody

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been stabbed, police said, in an Opa-locka school’s parking lot.

According to Opa-Locka Police, one man was stabbed, Tuesday morning, at North Park High School, located at Northwest 135th Street and 34th Avenue.

One subject has been taken into custody.

The victim has been transported by ground to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

