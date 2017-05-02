Man shot to death in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man was shot to death overnight in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Residents reported hearing shots around 2 a.m., Tuesday.

Upon arriving at the scene, located at Joseph Delancy Park, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Police discovered the dead body.

The man’s identity is currently unknown, and investigators are working to find out what happened.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.