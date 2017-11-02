Man shot outside North Miami Beach ATM dies

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man shot at a North Miami Beach ATM has died, Thursday morning, which has sparked a homicide investigation by police.

The man, who officials have yet to name, succumbed to his injuries not even a day after being rushed to Aventura Hospital. Police said the shooting took place behind the Bank of America in the area of Northeast 163rd Street and 12th Avenue, at around 8:45 p.m., Wednesday.

Officials said they have photos and videos of the suspected gunman, thanks to the numerous surveillance cameras around the bank. The shooter remains at large.

Lucas Albasina, who works near the bank, said he heard a woman screaming after gunshots rang out on the day of the shooting. “She was saying, ‘Help! Help!'” he said.

By the time Albasina got outside, the gunman was gone, the victim was already in a van and there was a woman trying to get help. “I don’t know if it was his mom, his wife or whoever; she was trying to get him to the hospital,” he said.

Albasina then noticed that the victim was only partly inside the van. “He was kind of halfway hanging out of the van, so I told my coworker, ‘Let’s try to help him in the car,'” he said. “‘Let’s get his legs in the car, so she can get him to the hospital as fast as possible.”

The good Samaritan said the victim, who appeared to be in his 20’s, was too heavy. He looked like he had been shot in the chest, but he was awake and breathing at the time.

Since the victim’s death, police have begun investigating this case as a homicide.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

